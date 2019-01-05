Margo GuryanBorn 30 September 1937
Margo Guryan
1937-09-30
Margo Guryan Biography (Wikipedia)
Margo Guryan (born September 20, 1937) is an American songwriter, singer, musician and lyricist. As a songwriter, her work was first recorded in 1958, although it was for her 1960s song "Sunday Mornin'", a hit for both Spanky and Our Gang and Oliver, that she is perhaps best known. Her songs have also been recorded by Cass Elliot, Glen Campbell and Astrud Gilberto, among others.
As a performer, she is best known for her 1968 album Take a Picture, the sole album release in the initial phase of her career. The album was re-released in 2000, and followed by a compilation entitled 25 Demos (2001). In 2014 the American record label Burger Records released another compilation named 27 Demos on cassette.
Margo Guryan Tracks
Sun
Margo Guryan
Sun
Sun
Last played on
Under My Umbrella
Margo Guryan
Under My Umbrella
Under My Umbrella
Last played on
Sunday Morning
Margo Guryan
Sunday Morning
Sunday Morning
Last played on
I Don't Intend To Spend Christmas Without You
Margo Guryan
I Don't Intend To Spend Christmas Without You
Someone I Know
Margo Guryan
Someone I Know
Someone I Know
Last played on
Think Of Rain
Margo Guryan
Think Of Rain
Think Of Rain
Last played on
Sunday
Margo Guryan
Sunday
Sunday
Last played on
