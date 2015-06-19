LaBrassBandaFormed 2007
LaBrassBanda
2007
LaBrassBanda Biography (Wikipedia)
LaBrassBanda is a Bavarian brass band originating from Übersee (Chiemgau), near Chiemsee, Bavaria, Germany. The name of the band is a portmanteau of the Italian words "la banda" and the English term "brass band", both meaning the same.
LaBrassBanda Tracks
