The Dust BrothersThe Chemical Brothers' old pseudonym. Formed 1992. Disbanded 1994
The Dust Brothers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cd25e66d-24c1-4e5a-a14f-5d61d14cdcfc
The Dust Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Chemical Brothers are an English electronic music duo composed of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons, originating in Manchester in 1989. Along with The Prodigy, Fatboy Slim, The Crystal Method, and fellow acts, they were pioneers at bringing the big beat genre to the forefront of pop culture. In the United Kingdom they have had six number one albums and 13 top 20 singles, including two number ones.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Dust Brothers Tracks
Sort by
Song To The Siren
The Dust Brothers
Song To The Siren
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Song To The Siren
Last played on
Chemical Beats
The Dust Brothers
Chemical Beats
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chemical Beats
Last played on
The Dust Brothers Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist