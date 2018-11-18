Palghat Mani IyerBorn 1912. Died 1981
Palghat Mani Iyer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1912
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cd25d547-1685-4700-bd5d-4b578de093f8
Palghat Mani Iyer Biography (Wikipedia)
Palghat T. S. Mani Iyer (1912–1981) was one of the leading mridangists in the field of Carnatic music. He was awarded the Madras Music Academy's Sangeetha Kalanidhi in 1966. Mani Iyer was the first mridangist to win the Sangeetha Kalanidhi and Padmabhushan awards of the Government of India. He received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1956. He, along with his contemporaries Palani Subramaniam Pillai and Ramanathapuram C. S. Murugabhoopathy, are revered as the "Holy Trinity of Mridangam".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Palghat Mani Iyer Tracks
Sort by
Kriti Illalo Pranatarthi
L. Subramaniam
Kriti Illalo Pranatarthi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kriti Illalo Pranatarthi
Last played on
Palghat Mani Iyer Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist