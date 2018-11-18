Palghat T. S. Mani Iyer (1912–1981) was one of the leading mridangists in the field of Carnatic music. He was awarded the Madras Music Academy's Sangeetha Kalanidhi in 1966. Mani Iyer was the first mridangist to win the Sangeetha Kalanidhi and Padmabhushan awards of the Government of India. He received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1956. He, along with his contemporaries Palani Subramaniam Pillai and Ramanathapuram C. S. Murugabhoopathy, are revered as the "Holy Trinity of Mridangam".