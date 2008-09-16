Anthony SmithNashville songwriter, producer, and arranger
Anthony Smith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cd248979-bed2-4750-bdcc-58280e7ed709
Anthony Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Ralph Anthony Smith is an American singer, songwriter and record producer. As a Nashville recording artist, Smith's debut album, If That Ain't Country, on Mercury Records Nashville . Produced three Top 40 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) charts. As a songwriter Smith has had over 250 songs recorded by other Nashville recording artist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anthony Smith Tracks
Sort by
Le Carrosse du Saint-Sacrement - opera (Scenes 7 & 8)
Ian Caddy, BBC Scottish S O, Lord Berners, Anthony Smith, Cynthia Buchan & Nicholas Cleobury
Le Carrosse du Saint-Sacrement - opera (Scenes 7 & 8)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p041b162.jpglink
Le Carrosse du Saint-Sacrement - opera (Scenes 7 & 8)
Orchestra
Composer
Last played on
Anthony Smith Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist