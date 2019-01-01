Terry WoodsBorn 4 December 1947
Terry Woods
1947-12-04
Terry Woods Biography (Wikipedia)
Terence Woods (born 4 December 1947 in Dublin, Ireland) is an Irish folk musician, noted for playing the mandolin and cittern, but also plays acoustic and electric guitar, mandola, five-string banjo and concertina. He is also a singer and songwriter. He is known for his membership in such folk and folk-rock groups as The Pogues, Steeleye Span, Sweeney's Men, The Bucks and, briefly, Dr. Strangely Strange and Dublin rock band Orphanage, with Phil Lynott, as well as in a duo/band with his then wife, Gay, billed initially as The Woods Band and later as Gay and Terry Woods. Woods has toured with The Pogues on their reunion concerts.
