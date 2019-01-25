Snap!Dance group; tracks: "The Power" & "Rhythm Is a Dancer". Formed 1989
Snap!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cd23732d-ffd2-444e-8884-53475d7ac7d9
Snap! Biography (Wikipedia)
Snap! are a German Eurodance group formed in 1989 by producers Michael Münzing and Luca Anzilotti. The act has been through a number of line-up changes over the years. Their best known hits are "The Power" and "Rhythm Is a Dancer" both of which took the Number 1 spot in multiple countries.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Snap! Tracks
Sort by
The Power
Snap!
The Power
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwdx7.jpglink
The Power
Last played on
Rhythm Is A Dancer
Snap!
Rhythm Is A Dancer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jh903.jpglink
Rhythm Is A Dancer
Last played on
Upcoming Events
13
Dec
2019
Snap!, Jenny Berggren, Ace of Base, Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, Whigfield, Haddaway, Dr. Alban, Culture Beat, C+C Music Factory, Cappella, Rednex, Robin S and La Bouche
First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK
14
Dec
2019
Snap!, Jenny Berggren, Ace of Base, Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, Whigfield, Haddaway, Dr. Alban, Culture Beat, C+C Music Factory, Cappella, Rednex, Robin S and La Bouche
Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, UK
18
Dec
2019
Snap!, Jenny Berggren, Ace of Base, Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, Whigfield, Haddaway, Dr. Alban, Culture Beat, C+C Music Factory, Cappella, Rednex, Robin S and La Bouche
SSE Arena, Wembley, London, UK
19
Dec
2019
Snap!, Jenny Berggren, Ace of Base, Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, Whigfield, Haddaway, Culture Beat, Dr. Alban, C+C Music Factory, Cappella, Rednex, Robin S and La Bouche
The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK
20
Dec
2019
Snap!, Jenny Berggren, Ace of Base, Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, Whigfield, Haddaway, Dr. Alban, Culture Beat, C+C Music Factory, Cappella, Rednex, Robin S and La Bouche
Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK
Snap! Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist