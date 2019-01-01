Lost KingsFormed 2014
Lost Kings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05tymq0.jpg
2014
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cd1fec4c-8a52-4e6f-a298-8f91a3720081
Lost Kings Biography (Wikipedia)
Lost Kings is an American DJ duo consisting of Robert Abisi and Nick Shanholtz, based in Los Angeles. The duo gained popularity beginning in 2014 through their official remixes for artists such as Imagine Dragons, Krewella, Halsey, Vance Joy, Echosmith, Rihanna, and Tori Kelly, and through their original progressive house music. Managed by Disruptor Management, a joint venture at Sony Music Entertainment, they signed to Disruptor Records/RCA Records in October 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lost Kings Tracks
Sort by
Phone Down (feat. Emily Warren)
Lost Kings
Phone Down (feat. Emily Warren)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tymrs.jpglink
Phone Down (feat. Emily Warren)
Last played on
Bad (feat. Jessame)
Lost Kings
Bad (feat. Jessame)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tymrs.jpglink
Bad (feat. Jessame)
Last played on
Heaven 2.0
Crankdat
Heaven 2.0
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vj7hd.jpglink
Heaven 2.0
Last played on
First Love (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)
Lost Kings
First Love (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tymrs.jpglink
First Love (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)
Last played on
Look At Us Now (Justin Caruso vs. Riot Ten Remix)
Lost Kings
Look At Us Now (Justin Caruso vs. Riot Ten Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tymrs.jpglink
Look At Us Now (Justin Caruso vs. Riot Ten Remix)
Quit You (Party Pupils Remix)
Lost Kings
Quit You (Party Pupils Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tymrs.jpglink
Quit You (Party Pupils Remix)
You My God (Lost Kings Edit)
Lost Kings
You My God (Lost Kings Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tymrs.jpglink
You My God (Lost Kings Edit)
Don't Call
Lost Kings
Don't Call
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tymrs.jpglink
Don't Call
Phone Down and Headbang (Lost Kings Edit)
Lost Kings
Phone Down and Headbang (Lost Kings Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tymrs.jpglink
Phone Down and Headbang (Lost Kings Edit)
Look At Us Now (Justin Caruso x Riot Ten Edit)
Lost Kings
Look At Us Now (Justin Caruso x Riot Ten Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tymrs.jpglink
Silence (Lost Kings Remix) (feat. Khalid)
Marshmello
Silence (Lost Kings Remix) (feat. Khalid)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pnk4.jpglink
Silence (Lost Kings Remix) (feat. Khalid)
Phone Down (Telykast x bKAYE Remix) (feat. Emily Warren)
Lost Kings
Phone Down (Telykast x bKAYE Remix) (feat. Emily Warren)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tymrs.jpglink
Phone Down (Telykast x bKAYE Remix) (feat. Emily Warren)
Remix Artist
VS Artist
Last played on
Phone Down *CONTAINS MANDATORIES*
Lost Kings
Phone Down *CONTAINS MANDATORIES*
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tymrs.jpglink
Me Myself And I (Lost Kings Remix)
G‐Eazy
Me Myself And I (Lost Kings Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tymrs.jpglink
Me Myself And I (Lost Kings Remix)
You (Halogen Remix)
Lost Kings
You (Halogen Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tymrs.jpglink
You (Halogen Remix)
Remix Artist
You (Unlike Pluto Remix)
Lost Kings
You (Unlike Pluto Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tymrs.jpglink
You (Unlike Pluto Remix)
Last played on
Marathon
Lost Kings
Marathon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tymrs.jpglink
Marathon
Last played on
Back to artist