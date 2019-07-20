Giti Pashaei (Persian: گیتی پاشایی‎) (sometimes as Giti Pashayi, June 13, 1940 – May 7, 1995) was an Iranian singer and musician.[citation needed] Her name, "Giti", means "world" in original Pahlavi. Giti was one of the most popular Iranian singers of the late 1960s and 1970s.