Giti Pashaei (Persian: گیتی پاشایی) (sometimes as Giti Pashayi, June 13, 1940 – May 7, 1995) was an Iranian singer and musician.[citation needed] Her name, "Giti", means "world" in original Pahlavi. Giti was one of the most popular Iranian singers of the late 1960s and 1970s.
Giti Pashaei Tracks
Ta Vaghti Ke
Giti Pashaei
Ta Vaghti Ke
Ta Vaghti Ke
