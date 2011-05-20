7 Worlds Collide
7 Worlds Collide
7 Worlds Collide Biography (Wikipedia)
7 Worlds Collide is a musical project by New Zealand singer/songwriter, Neil Finn. The project brings together Finn and other musicians in support of charity.
Finn has released two recordings associated with the project. The initial project release was a 2001 live album, credited to "Neil Finn and Friends", and titled 7 Worlds Collide. A second recording titled The Sun Came Out was released in August 2009.
The title of the project is derived from the line "Seven worlds will collide / whenever I am by your side" from Crowded House's 1993 single "Distant Sun".
7 Worlds Collide Tracks
Down on the Corner
7 Worlds Collide
Down on the Corner
Down on the Corner
Too Blue
7 Worlds Collide
Too Blue
Too Blue
The Ties That Bind Us
7 Worlds Collide
The Ties That Bind Us
The Ties That Bind Us
Little By Little
7 Worlds Collide
Little By Little
Little By Little
Red Wine Bottle
7 Worlds Collide
Red Wine Bottle
Red Wine Bottle
7 Worlds Collide Links
