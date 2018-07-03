Twisted NerveScottish goth band. Formed 1978
Twisted Nerve
1978
Twisted Nerve Tracks
Seance
Seance
Seance
Seance
Last played on
Five Minutes Of Fame (Radio 1 Session, 17 Oct 1981)
Twisted Nerve
Five Minutes Of Fame (Radio 1 Session, 17 Oct 1981)
When I'm Alone (Radio 1 Session, 17 Oct 1981)
Twisted Nerve
When I'm Alone (Radio 1 Session, 17 Oct 1981)
We Don't Need Them (Radio 1 Session, 17 Oct 1981)
Twisted Nerve
We Don't Need Them (Radio 1 Session, 17 Oct 1981)
Never Say Goodbye (Radio 1 Session, 17 Oct 1981)
Twisted Nerve
Never Say Goodbye (Radio 1 Session, 17 Oct 1981)
Indecision (Radio 1 Session, 17 Oct 1981)
Twisted Nerve
Indecision (Radio 1 Session, 17 Oct 1981)
Twisted Nerve Links
