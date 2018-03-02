The LongcutFormed 2002
The Longcut
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cd1adab0-4b41-45dc-83ef-8ffd2f60d06e
The Longcut Biography (Wikipedia)
The Longcut are an English rock band, formed in 2002 in Manchester.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Longcut Tracks
Sort by
Deathmask
The Longcut
Deathmask
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deathmask
Last played on
Transition
The Longcut
Transition
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Transition
Last played on
A Tired and Tested Method
The Longcut
A Tired and Tested Method
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Tired and Tested Method
Last played on
Open Hearts
The Longcut
Open Hearts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Open Hearts
Last played on
Open Hearts (Broken Hearts Edit)
The Longcut
Open Hearts (Broken Hearts Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Open Hearts (Broken Hearts Edit)
Last played on
Repeated
The Longcut
Repeated
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Repeated
Last played on
The Longcut Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist