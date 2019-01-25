CybotronDetroit techno/electro duo Juan Atkins & Richard Davis. Formed 1980. Disbanded 1995
Cybotron
1980
Cybotron Biography (Wikipedia)
Cybotron were a pioneering and influential American electro music group formed in 1980 by Juan Atkins and Richard "3070" Davis in Detroit. Guitarist John "Jon 5" Housely joined soon afterward. Cybotron had a number of singles now considered classics of the electro genre, particularly "Clear" and the group's debut, "Alleys Of Your Mind," as well as "Cosmic Cars" and "R-9".
Cybotron Tracks
Clear
Clear
Alleys Of Your Mind
Alleys Of Your Mind
Cosmic Raindanc
Cosmic Raindanc
I Wanna Know
I Wanna Know
Cosmic Cars
Cosmic Cars
Alleys Of Your Mind (Deep Space 1981)
Alleys Of Your Mind (Deep Space 1981)
