The Chapel Choir of Sidney Sussex College, Cambridge
The Chapel Choir of Sidney Sussex College
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Choir of Sidney Sussex College, Cambridge is a Cambridge collegiate choir, under the direction of the musicologist and conductor David Skinner, with Senior Organ Scholar Laurence Carden and Junior Organ Scholar Jim Cooper. The composer Eric Whitacre spent three months in the College in 2010, later being appointed Composer in Residence for five years.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
