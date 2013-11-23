Buddy RogersBorn 13 August 1904. Died 21 April 1999
Buddy Rogers
1904-08-13
Buddy Rogers Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Edward "Buddy" Rogers (August 13, 1904 – April 21, 1999) was an American film actor and musician. During the peak of his popularity in the late 1920s and early 1930s he was publicized as "America's Boy Friend".
