Cody ChesnuTT
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br6d3.jpg
1968
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cd103368-a248-44d6-90d7-ed36afda8d7d
Cody ChesnuTT Biography (Wikipedia)
Cody Chesnutt (stylized as Cody ChesnuTT) is an American R&B and neo soul musician from Atlanta, Georgia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cody ChesnuTT Performances & Interviews
- Cody ChesnuTT on his love for Miles Davishttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01cjxjb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01cjxjb.jpg2013-07-10T09:40:00.000ZAmerican singer / songwriter Cody ChestnuTT talks about his musical influences.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01cjxk4
Cody ChesnuTT on his love for Miles Davis
- Cody ChestnuTT: What Is Soul?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018m4kg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018m4kg.jpg2013-05-05T10:45:00.000ZCody ChestnuTT breaks down what makes up the genre of Soul Music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p018m4ky
Cody ChestnuTT: What Is Soul?
Cody ChesnuTT Tracks
Sort by
The Seed (2.0) (feat. Cody ChesnuTT)
The Roots
The Seed (2.0) (feat. Cody ChesnuTT)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhg1.jpglink
The Seed (2.0) (feat. Cody ChesnuTT)
Last played on
That's Still Mama
Cody ChesnuTT
That's Still Mama
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6d3.jpglink
That's Still Mama
Last played on
The Seed (2.0)
Cody ChesnuTT
The Seed (2.0)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6d3.jpglink
The Seed (2.0)
Last played on
The Seed (CLEAN)
Cody ChesnuTT
The Seed (CLEAN)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6d3.jpglink
The Seed (CLEAN)
Last played on
What Kind Of Cool (Will We Think Of Next)
Cody ChesnuTT
What Kind Of Cool (Will We Think Of Next)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6d3.jpglink
Under The Spell Of The Handout
Cody ChesnuTT
Under The Spell Of The Handout
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6d3.jpglink
Under The Spell Of The Handout
Last played on
It's In The Love
Cody ChesnuTT
It's In The Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6d3.jpglink
It's In The Love
Last played on
Serve This Royalty
Cody ChesnuTT
Serve This Royalty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6d3.jpglink
Serve This Royalty
Last played on
Image of Love
Cody ChesnuTT
Image of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6d3.jpglink
Image of Love
Last played on
This Green Leaf
Cody ChesnuTT
This Green Leaf
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6d3.jpglink
This Green Leaf
Last played on
I've Been Life
Cody ChesnuTT
I've Been Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6d3.jpglink
I've Been Life
Last played on
Past BBC Events
6 Music Live at Maida Vale: Cody ChesnuTT
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edwmxj
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2012-10-06T12:50:30
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00zg9gm.jpg
6
Oct
2012
6 Music Live at Maida Vale: Cody ChesnuTT
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Cody ChesnuTT Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist