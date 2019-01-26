Bo CarterBlues musician, aka Bo Chatmon. Born 30 June 1892. Died 21 September 1964
Bo Carter
1892-06-30
Bo Carter Biography (Wikipedia)
Armenter Chatmon (June 30, 1893 – September 21, 1964), known as Bo Carter, was an early American blues musician. He was a member of the Mississippi Sheiks in concerts and on a few of their recordings. He also managed that group, which included his brothers Lonnie Chatmon on fiddle and, occasionally, Sam Chatmon on bass and their friend Walter Vinson on guitar and lead vocals.
