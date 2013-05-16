Peter RehbergElectronic musician. Born 29 June 1968
Peter Rehberg
1968-06-29
Peter Rehberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Rehberg (a.k.a. Pita) (born 29 June 1968, St Albans in UK) is an author of electronic audio works and head of Editions Mego. In 1999 he received Prix Ars Electronica Distinction Award for Digital Musics, alongside Christian Fennesz.
Peter Rehberg Tracks
Boxes & Angels
Peter Rehberg
Boxes & Angels
Boxes & Angels
Last played on
