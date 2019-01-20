KashmirDanish rock band. Formed 1991
Kashmir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cd08ab5e-a823-4985-975d-3a3438b9b5d5
Kashmir Biography (Wikipedia)
Kashmir, formerly known as Nirvana, is a Danish alternative rock band consisting of Kasper Eistrup (vocals and lead guitar); Mads Tunebjerg (bass); Asger Techau (drums) and Henrik Lindstrand (keyboards and guitar).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kashmir Tracks
Sort by
Kaagaz Ka Jahaaz
Kashmir
Kaagaz Ka Jahaaz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kaagaz Ka Jahaaz
Last played on
Pareshaniyan
Kashmir
Pareshaniyan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p067fx3w.jpglink
Pareshaniyan
Last played on
Pareshaniyan (Asian Network Karachi Session, 12 Nov 2018)
Kashmir
Pareshaniyan (Asian Network Karachi Session, 12 Nov 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Redbone (Asian Network Karachi Session, 12 Nov 2018)
Kashmir
Redbone (Asian Network Karachi Session, 12 Nov 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sab Saath Chalain
Kashmir
Sab Saath Chalain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kashmir Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist