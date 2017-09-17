Singer PurGerman vocal ensemble. Formed 1991
Singer Pur
1991
Singer Pur Biography (Wikipedia)
Singer Pur is a German vocal sextet founded in 1991 by five former members of the Regensburger Domspatzen to sing jazz repertoire. In 1994 a soprano joined the group and since then Singer Pur focussed more and more on early and romantic music. But the vocal ensemble has no stylistic limitations and its programmes include anything performable by voices. Singer Pur has recorded more than 20 CDs, some of them highly awarded and a clear example of its versatility. Singer Pur has given concerts and workshops in more than 50 countries all over the world.
Singer Pur Tracks
Rosestock Holderbluh
Trad & Singer Pur
Rosestock Holderbluh
Rosestock Holderbluh
Last played on
Traumlicht Op.123 No.2
Richard Strauss
Traumlicht Op.123 No.2
Traumlicht Op.123 No.2
Last played on
Se si alto pon gir mie stanche rime
Orlande de Lassus
Se si alto pon gir mie stanche rime
Se si alto pon gir mie stanche rime
Last played on
I'Piansi, Or Canto (from I Tatti madrigals)
Gavin Bryars
I'Piansi, Or Canto (from I Tatti madrigals)
I'Piansi, Or Canto (from I Tatti madrigals)
Last played on
Ein pauer gab seim son ein weib (Das Liederbuch des Arnt von Aich)
anon. & Singer Pur
Ein pauer gab seim son ein weib (Das Liederbuch des Arnt von Aich)
Ein pauer gab seim son ein weib (Das Liederbuch des Arnt von Aich)
Last played on
Mein G'mut ist mir verwirret
Hans Leo Hassler
Mein G'mut ist mir verwirret
Mein G'mut ist mir verwirret
Last played on
Motet: Edite Caesareo Boiorum
Orlande de Lassus
Motet: Edite Caesareo Boiorum
Motet: Edite Caesareo Boiorum
Last played on
