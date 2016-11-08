Banda BassottiFormed 1987
Banda Bassotti
1987
Banda Bassotti Biography (Wikipedia)
Banda Bassotti is an Italian ska-punk band formed in 1987 in Rome, Italy. Their songs are generally political in nature, focusing on Communist and anti-Fascist issues. Many are about Ireland and Latin America, as well. The band was inspired by The Clash and The Specials. The band was politically active from the beginning, attending protests and sympathizing with anti-Fascist movements in Italy. Their name derives from the Italian version of the Disney characters The Beagle Boys.
Bandiera Rossa
Banda Bassotti
Bandiera Rossa
Bandiera Rossa
