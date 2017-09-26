Paul Lovatt-CooperEnglish percussionist and composer. Born 21 March 1976
Paul Lovatt-Cooper
1976-03-21
Paul Lovatt-Cooper Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Lovatt-Cooper (born 21 March 1976) is an English percussionist and composer. He currently holds the position of Director of Music at Factory Transmedia, and is the Managing Director of his music company PLC Music. Lovatt-Cooper is also Composer in Association with the Black Dyke Band.
Paul Lovatt-Cooper Tracks
Fire In The Blood
Paul Lovatt-Cooper
Fire In The Blood
Fire In The Blood
Through The Flames
Paul Lovatt-Cooper
Through The Flames
Through The Flames
Streamline Peaks
Paul Lovatt-Cooper
Streamline Peaks
Streamline Peaks
Where Eagles Sing
Paul Lovatt-Cooper
Where Eagles Sing
Where Eagles Sing
Enter The Galaxies
Paul Lovatt-Cooper
Enter The Galaxies
Enter The Galaxies
Conductor
Walking With Heroes
Paul Lovatt-Cooper
Walking With Heroes
Walking With Heroes
Immortal
Paul Lovatt-Cooper
Immortal
Immortal
