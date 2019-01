Paul Lovatt-Cooper (born 21 March 1976) is an English percussionist and composer. He currently holds the position of Director of Music at Factory Transmedia, and is the Managing Director of his music company PLC Music. Lovatt-Cooper is also Composer in Association with the Black Dyke Band.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia