Jesse GreenJamaican reggae and disco musician. Born 5 July 1948
Jesse Green
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1948-07-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cd029398-100d-4864-8ebd-6b83073b8f3d
Jesse Green Biography (Wikipedia)
Jesse Green (born Locksley Alphonso Green, 5 July 1948) is a Jamaican reggae and disco musician.
He was born in the parish of St. James, Jamaica. As a young boy, Green attended Denham Town Primary School and became fascinated with music by listening to the sound systems, particularly the one belonging to Count Barrett.
Green was a member of The Pioneers and drummed with Jimmy Cliff in the 1970s, before launching a solo career in 1976. He scored an international disco hit with a remix of his "Nice and Slow", and also scored several other minor hits in the US and the UK.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jesse Green Tracks
Sort by
Come With Me
Jesse Green
Come With Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come With Me
Last played on
Nice And Slow
Jesse Green
Nice And Slow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nice And Slow
Last played on
Goodbye Mr Pepper
Greg Abate
Goodbye Mr Pepper
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlj0.jpglink
Goodbye Mr Pepper
Last played on
Nice and Slow (12" Disco Version)
Jesse Green
Nice and Slow (12" Disco Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nice and Slow (12" Disco Version)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Jesse Green
Jesse Green Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist