Jo Hamilton
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br1p1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ccffbe29-5233-4b72-9b6d-39924684c52a
Jo Hamilton Biography (Wikipedia)
Jo Hamilton is a Scottish vocalist, composer and multi-instrumentalist based in Birmingham, England. Her official debut album Gown was released in September 2009 by independent production company and label Poseidon to 4 star reviews in the UK from Mojo magazine, The Independent, and The Independent on Sunday. In December 2009, she released an EP of Christmas songs which BBC Radio 2's Janice Long put on her Album of the Week list for the week of 14 December. Nic Harcourt at KCRW Radio in Los Angeles chose Gown as one of his four picks for KCRW's 2010 Winter subscription drive. In 2010 Hamilton became the first musician in the world to work with an Airpiano.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jo Hamilton Tracks
Sort by
Think Of Me
Jo Hamilton
Think Of Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1p1.jpglink
Think Of Me
Last played on
PICK ME UP
Jo Hamilton
PICK ME UP
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1p1.jpglink
PICK ME UP
Last played on
Couldn't Love You More
The Swingle Singers
Couldn't Love You More
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Couldn't Love You More
Last played on
Winter Is Over
Jo Hamilton
Winter Is Over
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1p1.jpglink
Winter Is Over
Last played on
PICK ME UP [Remix]
Jo Hamilton
PICK ME UP [Remix]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1p1.jpglink
PICK ME UP [Remix]
Last played on
In the bleak midwinter
Jo Hamilton
In the bleak midwinter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1p1.jpglink
In the bleak midwinter
Last played on
All In Adoration
Jo Hamilton
All In Adoration
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1p1.jpglink
All In Adoration
Last played on
Jo Hamilton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist