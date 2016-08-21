Alfrēds KalniņšBorn 23 August 1879. Died 23 December 1951
Alfrēds Kalniņš
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1879-08-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ccfb5ea6-1447-4603-beea-b625bcd1826f
Alfrēds Kalniņš Biography (Wikipedia)
Alfrēds Bruno Jānis Kalniņš (23 August 1879 in Cēsis, Governorate of Livonia – 23 December 1951 in Riga, Latvian SSR) was a Latvian composer, organist, pedagogue, music critic and conductor; the founder of national Latvian opera. Kalniņš is primarily remembered for his national opera Baņuta (1920).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alfrēds Kalniņš Tracks
Sort by
My Homeland
Alfrēds Kalniņš
My Homeland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Homeland
Orchestra
Last played on
Alfrēds Kalniņš Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist