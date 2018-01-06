Toni TennilleBorn 8 May 1940
Toni Tennille
Toni Tennille Biography (Wikipedia)
Cathryn Antoinette "Toni" Tennille (born May 8, 1940) is an American singer-songwriter and keyboardist, best known as one-half of the 1970s duo Captain & Tennille with her former husband Daryl Dragon; their signature song is "Love Will Keep Us Together". Tennille has also done musical work independently of her husband, including solo albums and session work.
