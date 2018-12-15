Ivory Joe HunterAmerican rhythm and blues singer, songwriter and pianist. Born 10 October 1914. Died 8 November 1974
Ivory Joe Hunter
1914-10-10
Ivory Joe Hunter Biography (Wikipedia)
Ivory Joe Hunter (October 10, 1914 – November 8, 1974) was an American rhythm-and-blues singer, songwriter, and pianist. After a series of hits on the US R&B chart starting in the mid-1940s, he became more widely known for his hit recording "Since I Met You Baby" (1956). He was billed as The Baron of the Boogie, and also known as The Happiest Man Alive. His musical output ranged from R&B to blues, boogie-woogie, and country music, and Hunter made a name in all of those genres. Uniquely, he was honored at both the Monterey Jazz Festival and the Grand Ole Opry.
Ivory Joe Hunter Tracks
Is My Pop In There?
Is My Pop In There?
Heaven Came Down To Earth
Heaven Came Down To Earth
Siesta With Sonny
Siesta With Sonny
I'm Cuttin' Out
I'm Cuttin' Out
A Tear Fell
A Tear Fell
Empty Arms
Empty Arms
Since I Met You Baby
Since I Met You Baby
This Kind Of Woman
This Kind Of Woman
Its A Sin
Its A Sin
Love's A Hurting Game
Love's A Hurting Game
I Almost Lost My Mind
Every Little Bit Helped Me
I'm So Glad I Found You
I'm So Glad I Found You
Yes, I Want You
Yes, I Want You
I'll Never Leave You Baby
I'll Never Leave You Baby
Ballad Of Jimmy Tanks
Ballad Of Jimmy Tanks
Blues At Midnight
Blues At Midnight
