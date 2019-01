Anne Martin, also known as Anna Mhartainn (born 1963) is a Gaelic singer from the Isle of Skye whose performances explore and celebrate her cultural heritage through music. She has performed internationally in Ireland, Australia and India as well as in Scotland, her native country.

