Bianca Dupree (born July 1, 1991), known as Bianca Bonnie (formerly Young B), is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and television personality. Born in Harlem, New York, she first gained recognition after being featured on Webstar's debut album Caught in the Web (2006). The lead single "Chicken Noodle Soup" peaked at number 45 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became Dupree's signature song.

