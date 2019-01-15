Logue & McCool
Logue & McCool
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ccf0302e-327e-4329-aa9d-34cb8f2faeb2
Logue & McCool Tracks
Sort by
Shelly's winter love
Logue & McCool
Shelly's winter love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shelly's winter love
Last played on
The cowboy rides away
Logue & McCool
The cowboy rides away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The cowboy rides away
Last played on
Back on my Mind
Logue & McCool
Back on my Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back on my Mind
Last played on
Rainbow & Roses
Logue & McCool
Rainbow & Roses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rainbow & Roses
Last played on
I'm No Stranger to the Rain
Logue & McCool
I'm No Stranger to the Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm No Stranger to the Rain
Last played on
Back on my Mind Again
Logue & McCool
Back on my Mind Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back on my Mind Again
Last played on
Diana
Logue & McCool
Diana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Diana
Last played on
there's Nothing I Can Do About It Now
Logue & McCool
there's Nothing I Can Do About It Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
there's Nothing I Can Do About It Now
Last played on
Blue Ridge Mountain Girl
Logue & McCool
Blue Ridge Mountain Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Ridge Mountain Girl
Last played on
I'm Beginning To Forget You
Logue & McCool
I'm Beginning To Forget You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Beginning To Forget You
Last played on
Wolverton Mountain
Logue & McCool
Wolverton Mountain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wolverton Mountain
Last played on
Where the Cowboy Rides Away
Logue & McCool
Where the Cowboy Rides Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where the Cowboy Rides Away
Last played on
Nothing I Can Do About It Now
Logue & McCool
Nothing I Can Do About It Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nothing I Can Do About It Now
Last played on
This is Where the Cowboy Rides Away
Logue & McCool
This is Where the Cowboy Rides Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This is Where the Cowboy Rides Away
Last played on
Imagine That
Logue & McCool
Imagine That
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Imagine That
Last played on
Cowboys Ride Away
Logue & McCool
Cowboys Ride Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cowboys Ride Away
Last played on
Logue & McCool Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist