Lincoln Mayorga (born 28 March 1937) is an American pianist, arranger, conductor and composer who has worked in rock and roll, pop, jazz and classical music.
Variations on I got rhythm
George Gershwin
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
George Gershwin
Concerto in F (3rd mvt)
George Gershwin
'I Got Rhythm' Variations for piano and orchestra
George Gershwin
Minute Waltz in D Flat Major Op. 64 1. No
Frédéric Chopin
