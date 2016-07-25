Mariachi El BronxMariachi project with members of The Bronx. Formed August 2006
Mariachi El Bronx
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqtdv.jpg
2006-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ccecffbf-6631-46a3-8e32-ece2669ace37
Mariachi El Bronx Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bronx is an American punk rock band from Los Angeles, California, originally formed in 2002. The band's current line-up consists of vocalist Matt Caughthran, guitarists Joby J. Ford and Ken Horne, bass guitarist Brad Magers, and drummer Joey Castillo. The band have released five studio albums, as well three additional albums of mariachi music under the moniker of Mariachi El Bronx.
Mariachi El Bronx Tracks
48 Roses
Mariachi El Bronx
48 Roses
48 Roses
Cell Mates
Mariachi El Bronx
Cell Mates
Cell Mates
Map Of The World
Mariachi El Bronx
Map Of The World
Map Of The World
Litigation
Mariachi El Bronx
Litigation
Litigation
Wildfires
Mariachi El Bronx
Wildfires
Wildfires
Fallen
Mariachi El Bronx
Fallen
Fallen
My Love
Mariachi El Bronx
My Love
My Love
I Would Die 4 U
Mariachi El Bronx
I Would Die 4 U
I Would Die 4 U
Slave Labor
Mariachi El Bronx
Slave Labor
Slave Labor
Revolution Girls
Mariachi El Bronx
Revolution Girls
Revolution Girls
My Brother the Gun
Mariachi El Bronx
My Brother the Gun
My Brother the Gun
New Beat
Mariachi El Bronx
New Beat
New Beat
Raise the Dead
Mariachi El Bronx
Raise the Dead
Raise the Dead
High Tide
Mariachi El Bronx
High Tide
High Tide
Sticks and Stones
Mariachi El Bronx
Sticks and Stones
Sticks and Stones
Everything Twice
Mariachi El Bronx
Everything Twice
Everything Twice
Holy
Mariachi El Bronx
Holy
Holy
Only the Lonely
Mariachi El Bronx
Only the Lonely
Only the Lonely
