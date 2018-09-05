Matthew SeligmanBorn 4 July 1955
Matthew Seligman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1955-07-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cceba4a1-db5f-41cf-89c5-26f673c82bf6
Matthew Seligman Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew Seligman (born 14 July 1955) is an English bassist who took part in the new wave scene in the 1970s and the 1980s, best known as a member of The Soft Boys.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Matthew Seligman Tracks
Sort by
She Blinded Me With Science
Simon House
She Blinded Me With Science
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv3l.jpglink
She Blinded Me With Science
Last played on
I Wanna Destroy You
Robyn Hitchcock
I Wanna Destroy You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdmp.jpglink
I Wanna Destroy You
Last played on
Back to artist