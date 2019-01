Fatuma binti Baraka (c.1910s – 17 April 2013), also known as Bi Kidude, was a Zanzibari-born Tanzanian Taarab singer. She has been called the "queen of Taarab and Unyago music" and was inspired by Siti binti Saad. Born in the village of Mfagimaringo, Bi Kidude was the daughter of a coconut seller in colonial Zanzibar. Bi Kidude's exact date of birth is unknown and much of her life story is uncorroborated. In 2005, Bi Kidude received the WOMEX award for her contribution to music and culture in Zanzibar.