Martin RummelAustrian cellist
Martin Rummel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cce50b6f-7c26-4371-bcb6-93d9cc00c9ef
Martin Rummel Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Rummel (born 2 May 1974, in Linz) is an Austrian cellist, currently living in Auckland.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Martin Rummel Tracks
Sort by
Symphony No.41 "Jupiter" (4th mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony No.41 "Jupiter" (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Symphony No.41 "Jupiter" (4th mvt)
Last played on
Back to artist