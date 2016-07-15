Dead Can DanceAustralian musical project. Formed 1981
Dead Can Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05p034w.jpg
1981
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ccda046a-2674-4f7d-97e6-f23d6c156432
Dead Can Dance Biography (Wikipedia)
Dead Can Dance is an Australian musical project formed in 1981 in Melbourne by Lisa Gerrard and Brendan Perry. The band relocated to London, England, in May 1982. Australian music historian Ian McFarlane described Dead Can Dance's style as "constructed soundscapes of mesmerising grandeur and solemn beauty; African polyrhythms, Gaelic folk, Gregorian chant, Middle Eastern mantras, and art rock."
Having disbanded in 1998, they reunited briefly in 2005 for a world tour and reformed in 2011 when they released and toured a new album, Anastasis.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dead Can Dance Tracks
Sort by
The Mountain
Dead Can Dance
The Mountain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05p035h.jpglink
The Mountain
Last played on
Threshold (Radio 1 Session, 19 Nov 1983)
Dead Can Dance
Threshold (Radio 1 Session, 19 Nov 1983)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05p035h.jpglink
Ocean (Radio 1 Session, 19 Nov 1983)
Dead Can Dance
Ocean (Radio 1 Session, 19 Nov 1983)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05p035h.jpglink
Ocean (Radio 1 Session, 19 Nov 1983)
Labour Of Love (Radio 1 Session, 19 Nov 1983)
Dead Can Dance
Labour Of Love (Radio 1 Session, 19 Nov 1983)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05p035h.jpglink
Instrumental (Radio 1 Session, 19 Nov 1983)
Dead Can Dance
Instrumental (Radio 1 Session, 19 Nov 1983)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05p035h.jpglink
The Arcane
Dead Can Dance
The Arcane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05p035h.jpglink
The Arcane
Last played on
The Trial
Dead Can Dance
The Trial
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05p035h.jpglink
The Trial
Last played on
De Profundis (Out of the Depths of Sorrow)
Dead Can Dance
De Profundis (Out of the Depths of Sorrow)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05p035h.jpglink
Ascension
Dead Can Dance
Ascension
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05p035h.jpglink
Ascension
Last played on
In The Kingdom Of The Blind The One-Eyes Are Kings
Dead Can Dance
In The Kingdom Of The Blind The One-Eyes Are Kings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05p035h.jpglink
Mesmerism
Dead Can Dance
Mesmerism
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05p035h.jpglink
Mesmerism
Last played on
The House Of Seraphim
Dead Can Dance
The House Of Seraphim
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05p035h.jpglink
The House Of Seraphim
Last played on
Sanvean
Dead Can Dance
Sanvean
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05p035h.jpglink
Sanvean
Last played on
Children of the Sun
Dead Can Dance
Children of the Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05p035h.jpglink
Children of the Sun
Last played on
Opium
Dead Can Dance
Opium
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05p035h.jpglink
Opium
Amnesia
Dead Can Dance
Amnesia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05p035h.jpglink
Amnesia
The Snake And The Moon
Dead Can Dance
The Snake And The Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05p035h.jpglink
The Snake And The Moon
American Dreaming
Dead Can Dance
American Dreaming
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05p035h.jpglink
American Dreaming
Xavier
Dead Can Dance
Xavier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05p035h.jpglink
Xavier
Last played on
Host Of Seraphim (Kissy Klub Version)
Dead Can Dance
Host Of Seraphim (Kissy Klub Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05p035h.jpglink
Host Of Seraphim (Kissy Klub Version)
Last played on
Instrumental (John Peel Session 19.11.1983 )
Dead Can Dance
Instrumental (John Peel Session 19.11.1983 )
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05p035h.jpglink
Ocean (John Peel Session 19.11.1983 )
Dead Can Dance
Ocean (John Peel Session 19.11.1983 )
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05p035h.jpglink
Ocean (John Peel Session 19.11.1983 )
Last played on
Threshold (John Peel Session 19.11.1983 )
Dead Can Dance
Threshold (John Peel Session 19.11.1983 )
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05p035h.jpglink
Threshold (John Peel Session 19.11.1983 )
Last played on
Latest Dead Can Dance News
Dead Can Dance Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist