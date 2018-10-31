Declan O'Rourke
Declan O'Rourke Biography (Wikipedia)
Declan O'Rourke (born 1972) is a singer-songwriter from Dublin, Ireland.
Declan O'Rourke Performances & Interviews
Declan O'Rourke Tracks
Johnny and the Lantern
Declan O'Rourke
Johnny and the Lantern
Stars over Kinvara
Declan O'Rourke
Stars over Kinvara
Stars over Kinvara
No Place to Hide
Declan O'Rourke
No Place to Hide
No Place to Hide
The Villain Curry Shaw
Declan O'Rourke
The Villain Curry Shaw
The Villain Curry Shaw
Indian Meal
Declan O'Rourke
Indian Meal
Indian Meal
Poor Boy's Shoes
Declan O'Rourke
Poor Boy's Shoes
Poor Boy's Shoes
Clogmans Glen
Declan O'Rourke
Clogmans Glen
Clogmans Glen
Your World
Declan O'Rourke
Your World
Your World
Marrying The Sea (Til Death Do Us Part)
Declan O'Rourke
Marrying The Sea (Til Death Do Us Part)
Marrying The Sea (Til Death Do Us Part)
The Great Saint Lawrence River
Declan O'Rourke
The Great Saint Lawrence River
Buried In The Deep
Declan O'Rourke
Buried In The Deep
Buried In The Deep
Galllieo
Declan O'Rourke
Galllieo
Galllieo
Love Is The Way
Declan O'Rourke
Love Is The Way
Love Is The Way
Along the Western Seaboard
Declan O'Rourke
Along the Western Seaboard
Along the Western Seaboard
Galileo (Someone Like You)
Declan O'Rourke
Galileo (Someone Like You)
Galileo (Someone Like You)
Galileo
Declan O'Rourke
Galileo
Galileo
Slieve Bloom
Declan O'Rourke
Slieve Bloom
Slieve Bloom
Sarah (Last Night In A Dream)
Declan O'Rourke
Sarah (Last Night In A Dream)
Sarah (Last Night In A Dream)
Galileo
Declan O'Rourke
Galileo
Galileo
Real Love
Declan O'Rourke
Real Love
Real Love
The Harbour
Declan O'Rourke
The Harbour
The Harbour
Sarah
Declan O'Rourke
Sarah
Sarah
Everything is Different
Declan O'Rourke
Everything is Different
Time Machine
Declan O'Rourke
Time Machine
Time Machine
Past BBC Events
Celtic Connections 2013: Declan O'Rourke
2013-01-29T12:11:27
29
Jan
2013
Celtic Connections 2013: Declan O'Rourke
