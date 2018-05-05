Woodpigeon are an indie pop collective founded in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. It is led by and performs the songs of Mark Andrew Hamilton. Woodpigeon have released six studio albums, and a number of EPs, and Hamilton has worked with over 75 collaborators both on record and in live performance. Live, Woodpigeon is often a solo project incorporating loops and layered vocals.

When asked about the band's name, Hamilton explains: "I've always been in love with the word Woodpigeon for as long as I can remember. When you write it in cursive, it looks like a rollercoaster."

The band's sound has been compared to Sufjan Stevens, Grizzly Bear, Talk Talk, Camera Obscura, Simon & Garfunkel, Wesley Willis, and Belle & Sebastian, amongst others. Band leader Mark Hamilton's main lyrical influence is The Kinks.