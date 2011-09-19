Professor Alex BradfordBorn 23 January 1927. Died 15 February 1978
Professor Alex Bradford
1927-01-23
Professor Alex Bradford Biography
Alex Bradford (January 23, 1927 – February 15, 1978) (professionally known as Professor Alex Bradford) was a multi-talented gospel composer, singer, arranger and choir director, who was an influence on artists such as Little Richard, Bob Marley and Ray Charles, and who helped bring about the modern mass choir movement in gospel.
Tracks
Too Close To Heaven
