Echo & The Bunnymen Biography (Wikipedia)
Echo & the Bunnymen are an English rock band formed in Liverpool in 1978. The original line-up consisted of vocalist Ian McCulloch, guitarist Will Sergeant and bassist Les Pattinson, supplemented by a drum machine. By 1980, Pete de Freitas joined as the band's drummer.
Their 1980 debut album, Crocodiles, went into the top 20 of the UK Albums Chart. After releasing their second album, Heaven Up Here, in 1981, the band's cult status was followed by mainstream success in 1983, when they scored a UK Top 10 hit with "The Cutter", and the album which the song came from, Porcupine, hit number 2 in the UK. Ocean Rain (1984), continued the band's UK chart success with its lead single "The Killing Moon" entering into the top ten.
After releasing a self-titled album in 1987, McCulloch left the band and was replaced by former St. Vitus Dance singer Noel Burke. In 1989, de Freitas was killed in a motorcycle accident. After working together as Electrafixion, McCulloch and Sergeant regrouped with Pattinson in 1997 and returned as Echo & the Bunnymen, before Pattinson's departure in 1998. The band has been touring since, releasing several albums since the late 1990s, to varying degrees of success.
- Ian McCulloch: Key of Life interview with Mary Anne (Extended Cut)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01v9k85.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01v9k85.jpg2014-03-16T09:25:00.000ZFull bombastic, hilarious, Bono-baiting interview with Echo & the Bunnymen's singer ... including a bonus online-only clip about Ian's daytime TV routine.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01v9k8q
Ian McCulloch: Key of Life interview with Mary Anne (Extended Cut)
- Ian McCulloch chats to Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01881f0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01881f0.jpg2013-04-26T15:04:00.000ZMark and Stuart chat to Echo & The Bunnymen frontman Ian McCulloch about the band's tour with James.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01881r7
Ian McCulloch chats to Radcliffe and Maconie
Echo & The Bunnymen Tracks
Sort by
The Cutter
Back of Love
The Killing Moon
The Back Of Love
Bring On The Dancing Horses
Villiers Terrace
Killing Moon
All My Colours
The Somnambulist
Silver
Nothing Lasts Forever
My Kingdom (Radio 1 Session, 19 Sep 1993)
Seven Seas (Radio 1 Session, 6 Jun 1983)
Crocodiles
Lunar One Less Punch Instrumental
People Are Strange
Rescue
Seven Seas
Over The Wall
Upcoming Events
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 1997
Glastonbury: 1985
Latest Echo & The Bunnymen News
Echo & The Bunnymen Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
6 Questions for... Ian McCulloch
-
Mark Burgess on the making of The Chameleons' Script of the Bridge
-
Julian Cope: Key of Life Interview with Mary Anne
-
Julian Cope: Meeting John Peel
-
Clive Langer on Madness, Shipbuilding and new ventures
-
Ian McCulloch speaks to Janice Long
-
Ian McCulloch talks to Stuart Maconie
-
Ian McCulloch: Key of Life interview with Mary Anne (Extended Cut)
-
Ian McCulloch chats to Radcliffe and Maconie