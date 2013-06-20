A Fine FrenzyBorn 23 December 1984
A Fine Frenzy
1984-12-23
Alison Sudol (born c. 1985) is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and music video director. She is known as the singer A Fine Frenzy, and also for her role as Queenie Goldstein in the Fantastic Beasts films Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018). Her music has been featured on numerous television shows and in several major motion pictures.
Avalanches (Culla’s Song)
Avalanches (Culla’s Song)
The Sighting (Instrumental)
The Sighting (Instrumental)
Avalanches
Avalanches
Saling song
Saling song
It's alive
It's alive
Dream in the dark
Dream in the dark
Now is the Start
Now is the Start
