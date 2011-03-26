Ford TheatreFormed 1966. Disbanded 1969
Ford Theatre was an American psychedelic rock band from Boston, Massachusetts that were active in between 1966 and 1971. Their sound was similar to other Boston-based psychedelic rock bands of the era, but more genuine.
Theme For The Masses
