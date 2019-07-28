YFridayFormed 1994. Disbanded 2010
YFriday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ccd1dd44-141b-4b76-88e4-3c7b12f516f9
YFriday Biography (Wikipedia)
YFriday were a British Christian rock and worship band from Newcastle upon Tyne. From their beginning in 1994 until they split in 2010, they gained popularity amongst Christian music fans around the world, particularly in the United Kingdom. In 2010, YFriday announced that they were commencing their final months before disbanding later in the same year, after releasing a number of successful albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
YFriday Tracks
Sort by
Strength will rise (Everlasting God)
YFriday
Strength will rise (Everlasting God)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strength will rise (Everlasting God)
Last played on
YFriday Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist