Xample Biography (Wikipedia)
Xample is British drum and bass producer and DJ Gavin Harris, who originates from Bristol, England. He has been releasing records since 2003.
In June 2007, he scored a number 1 on the UK Dance Chart with his track "Lowdown".
He is currently working with fellow producer Lomax, under the collective name Loadstar.
Xample Tracks
Keep Their Heads Ringing
The Latter (feat. Lomax)
Featured Artist
Infamous
Lowdown
Get Out Clause
Heaven & Hell (feat. Crystal Clear)
Lowdown VIP
Link To The Past
Contra (feat. Lomax)
Rushin' Dragon
Performer
Remember
Performer
Contra
No Respect Ft Jakes
