Sarah Jaffe Biography (Wikipedia)
Sarah Allison Jaffe (born January 29, 1986) is an American singer-songwriter from Denton, Texas. Known for her distinctively clear vocals, she has worked as a singer-songwriter across many musical genres, including acoustic-folk, indie pop and hip hop.
Better Than Nothing
Sarah Jaffe
Better Than Nothing
Better Than Nothing
Summer Begs
Sarah Jaffe
Summer Begs
Summer Begs
Clementine
Sarah Jaffe
Clementine
Clementine
