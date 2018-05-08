Ras KassBorn 26 September 1973
Ras Kass
1973-09-26
Ras Kass Biography (Wikipedia)
John Austin IV (born September 26, 1973), better known by his stage name Ras Kass, is an American rapper. He returned as a member of the hip hop supergroup The HRSMN along with Canibus, Killah Priest, and Kurupt in 2014. Ras is a member of the group Golden State Warriors with Xzibit and Saafir. Editors of About.com ranked him #30 on their list of the Top 50 MCs of Our Time (1987–2007). Pitchfork Media called him "one of the best rappers of all time."
