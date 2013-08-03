Sharon, Lois & BramFormed 1978
Sharon, Lois & Bram
1978
Sharon, Lois & Bram Biography (Wikipedia)
Sharon, Lois & Bram (also known as Sharon, Bram & Friends or Sharon & Bram) are a Canadian music group founded in Toronto, Ontario, 1978. The group's original lineup consisted of Sharon (née Trostin) Hampson, Lois Ada (née Goldberg) Lilienstein, and Bramwell "Bram" Morrison.
Mister Sun
