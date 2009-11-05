Félix LunaBorn 30 September 1925. Died 5 November 2009
Félix Luna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1925-09-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cccacf05-2843-42c6-be3e-09205c4336a7
Félix Luna Biography (Wikipedia)
Félix Luna (September 30, 1925 – November 5, 2009) was an Argentine writer, lyricist and historian.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Félix Luna Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist