Albina Anvarovna Shagimuratova (Russian: Альбина Анваровна Шагимуратова) is a Russian coloratura soprano, particularly known for singing the Queen of the Night in Mozart's Die Zauberflöte, which she has sung for a decade with Houston Grand Opera, the Salzburg Festival, the Lucerne Festival, San Francisco Opera, Vienna State Opera, Teatro alla Scala, Liceu and The Royal Opera, London. In 2018 she recorded the Queen of the Night for Deutsche Grammophon and performed it in Salzburg. 2016 saw her role debut as Konstanze in Mozart's Die Entführung aus dem Serail at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City and the title role in Semiramide at the BBC Proms; this was recorded for Opera Rara. The Semiramide recording won an award at the International Classical Music Awards (ICMA) 2019.