Talal Maddah (5 August 1940 – 11 August 2000; Arabic: طلال مدَّاح‎) was a Saudi Arabian musician and composer. He was named Maddah after his mother's family. His fans called him "The Earth's Voice" (Arabic: صوت الارض‎), and he was also known as "The Golden Throat" (Arabic: الحنجرة الذهبية‎). He had a substantial influence over 20th century-Arabian culture.

Talal Maddah began his career emulating Hijazi singers such as Hassan Jawa and Mohammed Ali Sindi. During his career, he participated in many festivals in Saudi Arabia between 1960 and 2000. He also participated in many festivals in the Arab states of the Persian Gulf, Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, Algeria, Tunisia and Libya.